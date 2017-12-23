Vehicle crashes in Winton area orchard after police chase

Merced police and California Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase through Merced, Atwater and Winton, authorities said.
CHP took over pursuit of a vehicle Saturday night from Merced police, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said, adding that it appeared the vehicle was stolen.
The grey Ford Fusion ended up crashing in an orchard west of the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Olive Avenue, north of Winton, and suspects fled from the scene on foot.
CHP officials at the scene deferred questions and requests for additional information to Merced police.
Merced police did not respond to several requests for comment Saturday night.
