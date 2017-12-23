The occupants of this vehicle, which crashed in an orchard off Olive Avenue west of Santa Fe Avenue in the Winton area, are suspected of leading Merced police and California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit starting in Merced on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.
The occupants of this vehicle, which crashed in an orchard off Olive Avenue west of Santa Fe Avenue in the Winton area, are suspected of leading Merced police and California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit starting in Merced on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Vikaas Shanker vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Vehicle crashes in Winton area orchard after police chase

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

December 23, 2017 10:38 PM

Merced police and California Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase through Merced, Atwater and Winton, authorities said.

CHP took over pursuit of a vehicle Saturday night from Merced police, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said, adding that it appeared the vehicle was stolen.

The grey Ford Fusion ended up crashing in an orchard west of the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Olive Avenue, north of Winton, and suspects fled from the scene on foot.

CHP officials at the scene deferred questions and requests for additional information to Merced police.

Merced police did not respond to several requests for comment Saturday night.

