Who says gifts are only for children? Livingston police spread holiday cheer

The Livingston Police Department gave out gifts to more than 20 senior citizens at the Livingston Senior Center at 416 Main St. during the department’s annual Kops for Kids event on Thursday.
"Santa says although he loves to give out gifts to children, many times our senior citizens are forgotten," Chief Ruben Chavez said in a statement. "After all, they are all BIG kids at heart."
About an hour later, Livingston police, along with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, headed to the Livingston Council Chambers to hand out gifts to local children, including more than 25 bicycles provided by the Kalem Giving Tree Program earlier this month in Petaluma.
Donations for the Kops for Kids program were provided by Foster Farms, Dallas Distributing, Samran & Sons Farming Company and the Livingston Peach Street Sikh Temple.
Comments