Suspect arrested in Los Banos Drug Co. burglary, high-speed police chase

A 21-year-old Fresno man has been arrested in connection with a burglary two months ago at a popular Los Banos drug store and sandwich shop that led to a high-speed chase in Merced County, police announced Wednesday.
Rigoberto Contreras Palafox was arrested Wednesday morning after Los Banos detectives served a search warrant at a Fresno home in the 2800 block of East Woodward Avenue and said they found evidence from the drug store break-in, police said in a news release.
Palafox was in custody Wednesday at the Los Banos Police Department jail on $70,000 bail, according to Merced County jail records.
Los Banos officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Los Banos Drug Co. at 3:09 a.m. Oct. 30. When they arrived a minute later, they saw three suspects flee in a light-colored sedan.
Officers chased the men from J Street to Fourth Street and Pacheco Boulevard, out of town to northbound Interstate 5.
Speeds reached more than 100 mph and the officers eventually called off the chase, citing public safety concerns, police said.
The Merced Area Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted in Wednesday search and arrest, police said.
Palafox was arrested on suspicion of felony commercial burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and evading a police officer with reckless driving, according to jail records.
Detectives are "following strong leads" to identify and apprehend the other suspects, the release states.
