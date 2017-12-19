This is how Merced police found a man suspected in the hit-and-run death of a toddler

More Videos 0:19 Merced police release video of car in hit and run Pause 1:20 Vigil held for 3-year-old Merced girl killed by hit-and-run driver 1:10 Scene from fatal crash near on border of Merced County, near Turlock 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 1:52 Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show 1:03 Solar eclipse 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:02 solid_black.mpg Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Merced police release video of car in hit and run Merced police released surveillance video on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, of the car they say struck a 3-year-old Merced girl before fleeing the scene. The girl died Tuesday morning, police said. Merced police released surveillance video on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, of the car they say struck a 3-year-old Merced girl before fleeing the scene. The girl died Tuesday morning, police said.

