Merced police release video of car in hit and run

Merced police release video of car in hit and run

Vigil held for 3-year-old Merced girl killed by hit-and-run driver 1:20

Vigil held for 3-year-old Merced girl killed by hit-and-run driver

Scene from fatal crash near on border of Merced County, near Turlock 1:10

Scene from fatal crash near on border of Merced County, near Turlock

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show 1:52

Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

    Merced police released surveillance video on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, of the car they say struck a 3-year-old Merced girl before fleeing the scene. The girl died Tuesday morning, police said.

This is how Merced police found a man suspected in the hit-and-run death of a toddler

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

December 19, 2017 04:49 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 17 MINUTES AGO

Merced police detectives pieced together surveillance video clips from half a dozen businesses and used those images to track down a 22-year-old Livingston man accused in the hit-and-run death of a 3-year-old girl, according to police reports released Tuesday.

Dayveonna Polk was walking with family in a crosswalk at the intersection of 18th and R streets on Dec. 4 when she was struck by a car that police say was driven by Isaac Maldonado. He borrowed the purple 1999 Honda Accord from his girlfriend, according to reports.

Police said Maldonado drove away from the scene after striking the child. She was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera where she later died.

After the crash, Maldonado sped away and turned into the Dollar Tree parking lot next to R Street, where witnesses said he almost struck an elderly woman. He then turned left onto West Main Street, according to police reports.

Maldonado's actions before, during and after the hit-and-run were captured on numerous surveillance cameras at properties in the area, according to reports. Detectives viewed footage from video at 7-Eleven, Maria's Taco Shop, Grocery Outlet, Don's Mobile Glass, Primo's Auto Sales and the Polaris dealer on V Street, the reports say.

A manager of several properties in the area also provided surveillance footage showing the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Just before the crash, the Honda was parked near a salon at the 1000 block of West 18th Street. A man could be seen on surveillance footage entering the salon before leaving after a short time. The man then got into the vehicle and left just before the time the crash took place, the reports say.

Investigators eventually identified Maldonado as the suspected driver in the deadly crash and tracked him to a hospital in Modesto where he was visiting his girlfriend on Dec. 5. Police arrested Maldonado that same day.

Authorities found the vehicle parked at the hospital parking lot and said several modifications had been made. A rear spoiler had been removed and the passenger side rear tire had been exchanged with a temporary tire.

Maldonado was in court Tuesday and is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter. His arraignment hearing was rescheduled to Jan. 3.

He was in custody Tuesday at the John Latorraca Correctional Center on $601,000 bond, according to Merced County jail records.

