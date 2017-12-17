Planada mother crashes car with family into grain silo. Police say she was DUI

A Planada woman is being charged with driving under the influence after she reportedly ran a stop sign and crashed a vehicle containing her family, seriously injuring her husband Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol.
At about 7:30 p.m., a CHP officer was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Santa Fe Avenue and Childs Avenue in Planada when he saw a 2003 Chevy Tahoe traveling about 60 mph west on Santa Fe Avenue fail to stop at the intersection stop sign, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said.
The car, driven by 25-year-old Marie Ochoa of Planada, then hit guide wires for an electric pole and several metal poles before hitting a grain silo.
Ochoa's husband suffered major leg injuries and was airlifted to a Modesto area hospital.
Their four children also in the vehicle, between the ages of 7 years old and 5 months old, suffered minor or no injuries, and were transported to Valley Childrens Hospital for precautionary measures.
Ochoa was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Merced for treatment, a standard practice for major injury DUI crashes, Zuniga said.
Zuniga said authorities determined Ochoa was driving under the influence of alcohol, and was expected to be arrested and booked into jail after medical treatment.
Identifying information on the father wasn't released Saturday night.
