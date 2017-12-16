Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Latest News

Same person may have started 2 fires in Merced, official said

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

December 16, 2017 08:31 PM

Two fires put out by firefighters in Merced Saturday evening may have been started by the same person, fire officials said.

City of Merced firefighters received a call of a fully involved structure fire at 5:53 p.m. in the 300 block of Parsons Avenue, Battalion Chief Jeff Horta said.

The fire was located in a detached garage behind a vacant home, Horta said. It caused extensive damage to the garage.

An investigation into the fire was ongoing. However, there was evidence of people living in the home and garage, Horta said.

Shortly after controlling that fire, Horta said, the Merced Fire Department received a report of a fire at 7:39 p.m. in the 1700 block of Jean Street.

The brush fire was promptly put out and no one reported injuries in either fire, Horta said.

The two fires were under investigation Saturday night.

"We don't have any evidence or eye witness reports to go on," Horta said. "But we have reports transients were there ... that it was (started by) the same person."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

    Ramnik Samrao, the public defender representing 19-year-old Obdulia Sanchez Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, stands with Sanchez during her trial setting conference at Merced Superior Court. Sanchez's original trial date was delayed to give her defense more time as critical bloodwork is retested.

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed
solid_black.mpg 0:02

solid_black.mpg
Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

View More Video