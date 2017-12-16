Same person may have started 2 fires in Merced, official said

Two fires put out by firefighters in Merced Saturday evening may have been started by the same person, fire officials said.
City of Merced firefighters received a call of a fully involved structure fire at 5:53 p.m. in the 300 block of Parsons Avenue, Battalion Chief Jeff Horta said.
The fire was located in a detached garage behind a vacant home, Horta said. It caused extensive damage to the garage.
An investigation into the fire was ongoing. However, there was evidence of people living in the home and garage, Horta said.
Shortly after controlling that fire, Horta said, the Merced Fire Department received a report of a fire at 7:39 p.m. in the 1700 block of Jean Street.
The brush fire was promptly put out and no one reported injuries in either fire, Horta said.
The two fires were under investigation Saturday night.
"We don't have any evidence or eye witness reports to go on," Horta said. "But we have reports transients were there ... that it was (started by) the same person."
