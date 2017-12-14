More Videos

Latest News

Livingston woman escapes major injuries after car rolls from highway to side road

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

December 14, 2017 08:52 PM

Two Livingston residents escaped major injuries Thursday evening after the vehicle they were in overturned off Highway 99 multiple times into a fence and a ditch off a frontage road, California Highway Patrol said.

The car landed on its top, crumpled, off the west shoulder of Campbell Avenue, east of Dwight Way.

"Luckily, they were wearing their seatbelts," CHP Merced Area Officer Moises Onsurez said.

CHP officers responded to calls of a solo vehicle overturned on northbound Highway 99, south of Hammatt Avenue., at 4:50 p.m., Onsurez said.

A 71-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Onsurez said. The 44-year-old male driver didn't report any injuries.

An investigation of the crash was ongoing Thursday evening. But Onsurez said authorities believe the two occupants were driving in the car north at an unknown speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went off the right side of the highway and rolled through a fence into a ditch in the west shoulder of Campbell Avenue, a frontage road, Onsurez said, adding that alcohol didn't appear to be a factor in the collision.

