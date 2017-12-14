Here's another reason not to drink and drive in Merced County during the holidays

Merced city police, Merced County Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers will be setting up DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols to deter and prevent drinking and driving.
The checkpoints, which will be placed throughout the county, will last through Jan. 1, according to a Merced Police Department news release. The release didn't disclose the locations and times the checkpoints will be active.
"This holiday season, drivers will notice increased enforcement watching closely for anyone who is driving impaired, Merced Police Sgt. Dan Dabney said in the release.
Police urge residents to plan a safe return home after holiday festivities by choosing a designated driver. As an incentive, police are recommending downloading the "Designated Driver VIP," or "DDVIP," free mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.
One-fourth of the more than 37,000 people killed in car crashes nationally in 2016 died in crashes with a driver above the legal blood alcohol concentration limit of .08, according to the release.
Several alcohol-related crashes have been reported in Merced County this year.
Police said a Delhi man was under the influence when he crashed his vehicle near Delhi on June 26, seriously injuring himself and another person while killing a passenger in his car.
In July, police said 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez of Stockton also was under the influence of alcohol when the car she was driving crashed off of Henry Miller Road north of Los Banos, killing her teenage sister and injuring another minor.
Sanchez, who is currently awaiting trial, took live video of the crash through Instagram, which went viral the day after.
In October, a suspected DUI crash in Coulterville killed a 28-year-old woman and injured a 5-year-old boy, authorities said.
Three weeks ago 41-year-old Merced resident Kevin M. Hernandez was charged with felony DUI and manslaughter after the car he was driving slammed into a guardrail on the Golden State Highway overpass at Highway 99, falling 25 feet while killing one passenger and injuring two others.
Hernandez is set to appear in court Feb 6.
