Woman dies in suspected suicide on Highway 99 in Atwater

By Andrew Kuhn

akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

December 09, 2017 06:24 PM

Traffic on Highway 99 was closed and being diverted to Applegate Road Saturday evening as California Highway Patrol investigated a suspected suicide.

One woman died after she reportedly ran across Highway 99, just south of the southbound off-ramp at Applegate Road after 4:30 p.m., CHP Merced Sgt. Charles Wilson said.

She was hit by a tractor trailer, according to the 54-year-old male driver from Paris, California, Wilson said.

The driver pulled over after the truck struck the woman, Wilson said, adding that authorities are investigating the death as a suicide.

