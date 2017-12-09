Woman dies in suspected suicide on Highway 99 in Atwater

Traffic on Highway 99 was closed and being diverted to Applegate Road Saturday evening as California Highway Patrol investigated a suspected suicide.
One woman died after she reportedly ran across Highway 99, just south of the southbound off-ramp at Applegate Road after 4:30 p.m., CHP Merced Sgt. Charles Wilson said.
She was hit by a tractor trailer, according to the 54-year-old male driver from Paris, California, Wilson said.
The driver pulled over after the truck struck the woman, Wilson said, adding that authorities are investigating the death as a suicide.
Comments