More Videos

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater 1:02

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater

Pause
Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 1:29

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

solid_black.mpg 0:02

solid_black.mpg

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:51

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 0:41

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced

  • 2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater

    Atwater police and Merced County firefighters respond to the scene of a two car collision Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the intersection of Juniper Avenue and Valley Street.

Atwater police and Merced County firefighters respond to the scene of a two car collision Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the intersection of Juniper Avenue and Valley Street. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
Atwater police and Merced County firefighters respond to the scene of a two car collision Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the intersection of Juniper Avenue and Valley Street. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Latest News

2 dead after car crashes into cement wall in Atwater

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

December 09, 2017 04:47 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

Two people died in a two-car collision in Atwater Saturday afternoon.

The victims were identified by the Merced County Sheriff's Office as 20-year-old Atwater resident Luis Casares and Jessica Rodriguez, a 18-year-old Merced resident.

The crash occurred at about 2:23 p.m. at the intersection of Juniper Avenue and Valley Street, Atwater Police Sgt. Dave Sarginson said.

Atwater police and Merced County Fire officials arrived on scene and found one car wedged into a cement retaining wall with two people pinned inside the vehicle, he said.

"They excavated the bodies from the vehicle and tried to do CPR, at which time they were unable to save them," Sarginson said.

Sarginson said the preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle with the two victims was traveling east on Juniper Avenue with a westbound vehicle making a turning maneuver.

The cars collided, with the eastbound vehicle crashing into the wall, Sarginson said.

The 76-year-old female driver of the other vehicle, which suffered mild damage, didn't sustain any injuries, according to an Atwater Police Department news release..

No arrests were made at the scene, and investigators believe alcohol wasn't a factor, Sarginson said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater 1:02

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater

Pause
Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 1:29

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

solid_black.mpg 0:02

solid_black.mpg

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:51

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 0:41

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced

  • Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

    Ramnik Samrao, the public defender representing 19-year-old Obdulia Sanchez Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, stands with Sanchez during her trial setting conference at Merced Superior Court. Sanchez's original trial date was delayed to give her defense more time as critical bloodwork is retested.

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

View More Video