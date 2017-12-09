2 dead after car crashes into cement wall in Atwater

More Videos 1:02 2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater Pause 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 1:29 Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:02 solid_black.mpg 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:51 Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:41 Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater Atwater police and Merced County firefighters respond to the scene of a two car collision Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the intersection of Juniper Avenue and Valley Street. Atwater police and Merced County firefighters respond to the scene of a two car collision Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the intersection of Juniper Avenue and Valley Street. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Atwater police and Merced County firefighters respond to the scene of a two car collision Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the intersection of Juniper Avenue and Valley Street. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com