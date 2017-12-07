Merced home mostly spared after fireplace embers catch attic on fire

More Videos 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed Pause 1:29 Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 2:10 MCSD and NAACP Partner for Literacy Program 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 0:41 Merced home saved after chimney fire erupts attic 1:54 Watch how he robbed a Los Banos bank in under 2 minutes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Merced home saved after chimney fire erupts attic Merced firefighters took control of a chimney fire Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at a two-bedroom home in the 200 block of South Highway 59. Merced firefighters took control of a chimney fire Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at a two-bedroom home in the 200 block of South Highway 59. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Merced firefighters took control of a chimney fire Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at a two-bedroom home in the 200 block of South Highway 59. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com