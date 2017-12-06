More Videos

  • CHP investigates two-car crash on Highway 140 east of Planada

The California Highway Patrol investigates the scene of a crash involving two cars at the intersection of Highway 140 and North Cunningham Road in Merced County, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star
Drivers in Merced County crash 'glad to be alive'

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

December 06, 2017 10:22 PM

One person was extricated from her vehicle after it was involved in a high-speed collision Wednesday evening east of Planada.

A 67-year-old woman from Yosemite was driving a 2013 Subaru Impreza north at about 5:45 p.m. on North Cunningham Road when she was approaching the intersection with Highway 140, California Highway Patrol Merced Officer Todd Gibbs said.

She failed to yield at a stop sign and was driving through the intersection when the left front portion of her car collided with the right front of a 2011 Audi A4 that was driving east on Highway 140, Gibbs said,, adding that both cars were reported driving at about 55 mph.

Both cars spun out, traveling through a fence into a field on the northeast corner of the intersection, Gibbs said. The front ends of both cars were crumpled, with the Audi resting near the intersection and the Subaru traveling farther into the field.

The driver of the Subaru had to be extricated from her vehicle and complained of pain but suffered no major injuries, Gibbs said. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The 24-year-old Catheys Valley woman driving the Audi also complained of pain and suffered no major injuries.

"All parties are just glad to be alive," Gibbs said, noting that the crash could have easily been much worse.

