Driver with infant daughter flees Atwater police through almond orchard, cities

A 26-year-old man who led police on a wild chase Saturday through an almond orchard and several cities with his infant daughter in the car is still at large after family members urged him to turn himself in, police said.
Atwater Police officer Patrick Radke tried to stop a white 1996 Buick at 1:27 p.m. in Atwater after the driver reportedly committed several vehicle code violations, according to police.
The driver, identified later as Carlos Villegas, didn't stop and led Radke on a pursuit through Winton, according to police. Police said Villegas then entered an almond orchard on Olive Avenue and exiting toward Turlock on Santa Fe Avenue.
Officers "were able to get a good look at the driver" and stopped the pursuit, according to police. Shortly after, Atwater police then received a call from the registered owner of the Buick, who identified the driver as Villegas, his son.
Other family members called in noting Villegas' 2-year-old daughter also was in the vehicle.
Turlock police tried helping the Atwater officers find Villegas, but he had left the area, according to Atwater police.
Villegas was reportedly urged by family members to turn himself in, but he refused.
In addition to evading officers, Villegas has a felony warrant for assault with a firearm in Atwater, poolice said.
