Remains of missing teen found in Yosemite National Park

The remains of a missing Santa Barbara teenager at Yosemite National Park have been identified, according to park officials.
Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, 18, was last reported seen at Glacier Point on Nov. 22.
A search ensued including park rangers, search dogs and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, according to a news release. Agencies involved with the search included CHP, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, volunteer search dog team YODOGS and special agents for the National Park Service.
Hernandez's family has been notified, the release states.
