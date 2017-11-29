Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, 18, of Santa Barbara
Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, 18, of Santa Barbara Yosemite National Park
Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, 18, of Santa Barbara Yosemite National Park

Latest News

Remains of missing teen found in Yosemite National Park

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

November 29, 2017 03:40 PM

The remains of a missing Santa Barbara teenager at Yosemite National Park have been identified, according to park officials.

Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, 18, was last reported seen at Glacier Point on Nov. 22

A search ensued including park rangers, search dogs and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, according to a news release. Agencies involved with the search included CHP, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, volunteer search dog team YODOGS and special agents for the National Park Service.

Hernandez's family has been notified, the release states.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

    Ramnik Samrao, the public defender representing 19-year-old Obdulia Sanchez Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, stands with Sanchez during her trial setting conference at Merced Superior Court. Sanchez's original trial date was delayed to give her defense more time as critical bloodwork is retested.

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed
solid_black.mpg 0:02

solid_black.mpg
Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

View More Video