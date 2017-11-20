Police tape in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015.
Woman in critical condition after being shot in Los Banos, police say

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

November 20, 2017 05:35 PM

A 36-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the weekend and is in critical condition, Los Banos police reported Monday.

The shooting was reported at about 11:39 p.m. Saturday in the area of Canal Farm Lane and Jeffery Road, according to police.

The woman was taken to a Modesto-area hospital and is still undergoing treatment, police said.

Police are asking for anyone with information to speak with officers

The Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed this incident, or may have information, to contact Detective Sergeant Justin Melden at 209-827-7070 ext. 114. To leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070, ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s web page at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page simply click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org.

