Dog dies, two families displaced after fire guts attached units

Merced firefighters respond to the scene of a structure fire which occurred in a multi-family residential housing complex in the 1100 block of West 19th Street in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. According to Capt. Nathan Frankhauser, two families have been displaced by the fire and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com