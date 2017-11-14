Want a free turkey? Here’s where you can get one in Merced County

A Merced County Thanksgiving tradition continues next week during local farmer and developer Greg Hostetler's free turkey giveaway in Los Banos and Merced.
For the past six years, Hostetler has been donating hundreds of free turkeys to Merced County families in the county in memory of his late wife, Cathie Hostetler. Prior to that, the couple gave away the turkeys for more than 30 years.
About 500 turkeys and bags of almonds will be given away starting noon Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Los Banos Fairgrounds O'Banion Pavilion.
Another 500 turkeys, bags of almonds and cheese donated by Joseph Gallo Farms will be handed out to residents starting noon Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the Merced Fairgrounds Grandstand.
One turkey per household is allowed.
The popular giveaway attracts long lines each year. Last year, the line in Merced started at midnight in 40 degree weather, 12 hours before the giveaway.
