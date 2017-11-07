Incumbents lose big in Merced election

Unofficial results from Tuesday's Merced County election suggest sweeping changes for the Merced Irrigation District board while few registered voters ventured out to the polls.
As of Tuesday night with all precincts reporting, dairy farmer Suzy Hultgren with 546 votes was in the lead for the MID Division 4 director seat against incumbent Kevin Gonzalves and farmer Sam Sahota. Gonzalves sits last with 134 votes, while Sahota garnered 181 votes.
Farmer Bob Weimer appears to have beaten incumbent Billy Pimentel for Division 5 director with 63.3 percent of the vote. Weimer received 1,318 out of 2082 votes, while Pimentel mustered 762 votes.
The MID Division 2 race was much closer, with special education teacher David Cole holding a 33-vote lead over incumbent Scott Koehn. Cole received 311 votes while Koehn received 278 votes.
The unofficial vote totals don't include provisional ballots and ballots that may need to be re-validated due to signature errors, Merced County Registrar of Voters Barbara Levey said, adding that she hopes to have results certified by Nov. 17.
Voter turnout was 11.4 percent, lower than previous off-year election results. Voter turnout in 2015 was 16.4 percent, while turnout in 2013 was 22 percent.
"It was quite low," Levey said. "It's unfortunate, but I think it's not surprising given the little ballot. I don't think it motivated people to come out to the polls."
Poll workers at the Merced County administration building where voting booths for several precincts were set up said they saw fewer voters than in previous elections.
Turnout at some precincts was in the single digits, Levey said, noting that any given precinct usually has more than 300 registered voters.
Hultgren and Weimer both have advocated for bringing stability to the MID following several issues involving Gonzalves and the board.
In August, Gonzalves, a Winton-based almond farmer, was accused by MID staff of stealing water from the district for his orchards. Gonzalves disputed the charge, claiming he had rights to the water he pumped from Canal Creek.
A Sun-Star report in September revealed Gonzalves was convicted of a misdemeanor for defecating on public public property in 2009. He reportedly committed the act as revenge for being fired by the Stanislaus County Agricultural Commissioner years earlier.
"Right now, we have a lot of distractions," Hultgren said in a phone interview Tuesday. "I wouldn't be a distraction."
Hultgren said her focus will now be on fixing water rights issues with the state and federal government.
Weimer was in Seattle on Tuesday with family to witness the birth of his first grandchild. In a telephone interview, he said he wanted to bring more stability to the board.
"The type of conflict that has been on this board does not lead to a progressive district," Weimer said. "Part of my goal is focusing on the continuing water battle against the state."
Along with the three MID seats, one seat on the Gustine Unified School District Board was up for election.
In that race, firefighter Richard Smith gained 81 votes while realtor Wendy Montgomery was trailing with 33 votes for the Area 5 seat.
