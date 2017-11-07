Have you seen this Atwater woman reported missing Saturday?

Police are looking for an Atwater woman who was reported missing Saturday.
Wendy Cox, 52, was reported last seen Friday at her Atwater apartment wearing a black jacket with brown fur trim and dark pants, according to an Atwater Police news release.
Cox has blue eyes and light brown to sandy blonde hair past the shoulders, the release states. She is reportedly 5' 2" in height, and weighs around 147 pounds.
Cox is diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia, the release states, adding that she reportedly stopped taking her medication before she went missing.
Anyone with information about Cox is urged to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396 and state the case number, 17-02937.
Comments