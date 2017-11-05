Latest News

November 5, 2017 9:05 AM

Merced man arrested for outstanding warrant, and for what police found in his room

A convicted felon was arrested Saturday after police officers found him in possession of a stolen handgun.

Daniel Vasquez, 19, was arrested by the Merced Police Department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit at 8:11 a.m. at his home in the 1600 block of Conestoga Drive, originally on an outstanding felony warrant for violating probation conditions, according to a news release.

Officers through investigation also suspected that Vasquez was in possession of a handgun, the release states. During a search of the home, they found a stolen 1911 .45 caliber handgun with ammunition.

Vazquez was booked into the John Latorraca Correctional Center where he remained in custody Sunday with no bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, receiving or possessing stolen property, violating probation, and four misdemeanor charges, according to Merced County jail records.

Related content

Latest News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

The Merced Sunrise Rotary 2017 Field of Honor at Merced College 1:42

The Merced Sunrise Rotary 2017 Field of Honor at Merced College

Pause
Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public 2:51

Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public

Pitman at Buhach Colony: Highlights 2:53

Pitman at Buhach Colony: Highlights

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater 0:31

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Pitman at Buhach Colony: Sights and Sounds 1:24

Pitman at Buhach Colony: Sights and Sounds

Luke Jenkins on Stone Ridge Christian's big win 1:19

Luke Jenkins on Stone Ridge Christian's big win

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Pigskin Postgame Wrap: The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns discuss Week 10 11:07

Pigskin Postgame Wrap: The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns discuss Week 10

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

solid_black.mpg

View more video

Latest News

Editor's Choice Videos