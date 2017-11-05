Merced man arrested for outstanding warrant, and for what police found in his room

A convicted felon was arrested Saturday after police officers found him in possession of a stolen handgun.
Daniel Vasquez, 19, was arrested by the Merced Police Department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit at 8:11 a.m. at his home in the 1600 block of Conestoga Drive, originally on an outstanding felony warrant for violating probation conditions, according to a news release.
Officers through investigation also suspected that Vasquez was in possession of a handgun, the release states. During a search of the home, they found a stolen 1911 .45 caliber handgun with ammunition.
Vazquez was booked into the John Latorraca Correctional Center where he remained in custody Sunday with no bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, receiving or possessing stolen property, violating probation, and four misdemeanor charges, according to Merced County jail records.
Comments