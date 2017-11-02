Merced felons back in jail after guns found in homes, police said

Three Merced felons were arrested Thursday for possessing firearms.
The Merced Police Department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit served search warrants at two homes on suspicion the residents possessed firearms, which is prohibited for felons, according to a police department news release.
The first search warrant was served at 9:41 a.m. in the home of 35-year-old Brian Alexander in the 1800 block of O Street in Merced, the release states.
Officers developed information that Alexander, a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm in the home.
When officers arrived, they arrested Alexander for a warrant, the release states. Alexander reportedly admitted there was a gun inside the home, allowing officers to search, according to the release. They found a loaded handgun.
Alexander was booked into Merced County Sheriff's Main Jail with $160,000 bond for being a felon in possession with a firearm and ammunition, according to jail records.
The second search warrant was served 2:51 p.m. at a residence in the 200 block of Cone Avenue in Merced, the release states. The occupant, 35-year-old gang member Fernando Rodriguez, was arrested after authorities found two handguns and ammunition.
Police also found 34-year-old Latoya Castaneda hiding inside a bedroom during the search. She was arrested on several felony warrants and possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the release.
Rodriguez and Castaneda were in custody at the Merced County Sheriff's Main Jail Thursday. Rodriguez's bond amount is $202,000, while Castaneda was being held without bond, jail records state.
