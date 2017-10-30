Two with 'large amount' of weed arrested after chase in Merced County, police say

A man and woman were arrested during the weekend with a suitcase full of marijuana and a digital scale, according to Los Banos police.
A Los Banos officer attempted to stop a 2003 Buick at about 2:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Nevada and West I streets after the driver made an unsafe turn, according to police.
The driver, Rosemary Brown, 31, of Wildwood, accelerated away from police until the car collided into a pole near Ingomar Grade, police said. That's when the driver and a man in the car, 35-year-old Danny Camacho, fled on foot.
An officer caught Camacho before he got far, but Brown got away momentarily. Officer Todd Carter and K-9 officer Maverick tracked the woman's scent to a nearby canal, where she was found hiding in the water behind brush, police said.
Officers said they also found a "large suitcase" holding a "large amount" of marijuana and a digital scale.
Brown was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail on suspicion of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle with disregard for public safety, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana for sales, according to police.
Camacho is held in lieu of $15,000 bail, charged with resisting arrest and for having an arrest warrant in another county, according to officers.
Both remained in custody on Monday, according to jail records..
Comments