19-year-old hurt in solo rollover crash in Merced County

A rollover crash near Santa Nella on Monday ended with the driver taken by ambulance to a Los Banos hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It was not immediately not clear which direction the 2004 Chevrolet truck was headed on Fahey Road just before 2 p.m. when the driver lost control and struck a bridge in the area, according to CHP.
The driver, 19-year-old Luis Yazlin, suffered minor injuries when the truck overturned east of Highway 33, CHP said.
He complained of pain and was taken to Memorial Hospital Los Banos, CHP said.
