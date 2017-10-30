A California Highway Patrol cruiser on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Atwater.
19-year-old hurt in solo rollover crash in Merced County

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

October 30, 2017 4:22 PM

A rollover crash near Santa Nella on Monday ended with the driver taken by ambulance to a Los Banos hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was not immediately not clear which direction the 2004 Chevrolet truck was headed on Fahey Road just before 2 p.m. when the driver lost control and struck a bridge in the area, according to CHP.

The driver, 19-year-old Luis Yazlin, suffered minor injuries when the truck overturned east of Highway 33, CHP said.

He complained of pain and was taken to Memorial Hospital Los Banos, CHP said.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

