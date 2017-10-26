Here's how to get a free burger in Los Banos today, and this weekend

A new restaurant in Los Banos is serving up free burgers today.
Habit Burger is holding pre-opening events to promote the national burger chain's grand opening on Oct. 30 at 1335 W. Pacheco Blvd., according to a news release.
Today, the first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. receive a free charburger, fries and a drink. A second free giveaway for another 200 visitors will occur at 5 p.m.
The first 200 guests on Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal.
On Saturday, all proceeds between 5 and 7 p.m. will be donated to Los Banos High School Athletics.
Habit Burger will open with a drive-thru at 10:30 a.m. Monday, next to the recently opened Blaze Pizza.
Restaurant hours are 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with the drive-thru remaining open until midnight.
On Sundays, Habit Burger is open until 10 p.m., with the drive-thru open until 11 p.m.
