Latest News

Here's how to get a free burger in Los Banos today, and this weekend

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

October 26, 2017 9:55 AM

A new restaurant in Los Banos is serving up free burgers today.

Habit Burger is holding pre-opening events to promote the national burger chain's grand opening on Oct. 30 at 1335 W. Pacheco Blvd., according to a news release.

Today, the first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. receive a free charburger, fries and a drink. A second free giveaway for another 200 visitors will occur at 5 p.m.

The first 200 guests on Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal.

On Saturday, all proceeds between 5 and 7 p.m. will be donated to Los Banos High School Athletics.

Habit Burger will open with a drive-thru at 10:30 a.m. Monday, next to the recently opened Blaze Pizza.

Restaurant hours are 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with the drive-thru remaining open until midnight.

On Sundays, Habit Burger is open until 10 p.m., with the drive-thru open until 11 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

solid_black.mpg

solid_black.mpg 0:02

solid_black.mpg
Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments
Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 1:28

Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting

View More Video