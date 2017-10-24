Both Walgreens stores in Merced robbed within minutes

Merced police are investigating strong armed robberies Tuesday night at both Walgreens stores in town.
Officers were called at 7:58 p.m. to the Walgreens store at the intersection of G Street and Olive Avenue for a report of a robbery, Sgt. Robert Solis said.
Employees told police that two suspects, described as black male adults in hoodies, jumped over the counter and stole merchandise before leaving on foot, Solis said.
At 8:15 p.m., another robbery call came from the Walgreens location at R Street and 16th Street.
Employees of the R Street store reported that two men, fitting the description of the suspects from the first robbery, told the employees they "have something in their pocket," threatened the employees, broke the pharmacy windows and took merchandise, Solis said.
The two suspects, one described as "husky" and the other of "thin build," ran from the store and got into a tan colored vehicle before speeding away, last seen heading north on R Street.
"Both were strong armed robberies," Solis said, noting that no weapon was shown but the employees were threatened. No suspects were identified or in custody late Tuesday night.
Solis said the stores remained open as detectives questioned employees. No one was injured.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the Merced Police Department’s tip line at 209-385-4725. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
