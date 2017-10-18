Woman dies, 5-year-old boy injured in suspected DUI crash in Coulterville, CHP says

A Coulterville woman died and a 5-year-old boy was injured in a single vehicle collision in the Coulterville area Tuesday evening that investigators believe may have involved alcohol, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Sarah Cahoon, 28, and the boy weren't wearing seat belts and were ejected when the vehicle they were in drifted to the right of eastbound state Highway 132 at about 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, east of Narciso Way, CHP Sgt. Randy Matyshock said.
The relationship between Cahoon and the children couldn’t immediately be confirmed.
The vehicle went up an embankment on the south side of the road and started to overturn, ejecting Cahoon and the boy before coming to rest on its wheels in the roadway, Matyshock said.
Cahoon was pronounced dead at the scene, Matyshock said. The boy suffered severe head injuries and was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment. A 9-year-old girl in the vehicle, who was wearing a seat belt and wasn't ejected, suffered minor injuries. An update on the condition of the children was not immediately available.
Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash, Matyshock said, noting that investigators found alcoholic containers in the vehicle.
The highway was closed between Narciso Way and Granite Springs Road until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Matyshock said. The crash remained under investigation.
Comments