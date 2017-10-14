Her son's murder nine years ago remains unsolved. This is what she's doing about it.

Pete Duarte kept looking up as he read the accomplishments of Michael Riley Saturday, evoking memories of his good friend who was gunned down in 2008.
"He taught me a lot. ... I remember he told me to read more," Duarte said. "Well, I'm reading, Mikey."
Dozens of people joined Duarte and Michael Riley's mother, Marylene Riley, in a remembrance walk Saturday to honor the lives of those who died from violence in the community, including Michael Riley and Marylene Riley's younger son, Marlis Riley.
"It's just to bring our community together," Marylene Riley said. "To keep our loved ones' names and faces out there, especially the cases that haven't been solved."
For the ninth year, a crowd of people joined together in prayer in the FoodMaxx parking lot and walked up Meadow Avenue to the intersection with Loughborough Drive in front of the Village Meadows apartment complex, where Michael Riley was murdered.
They listened to the story of Michael Riley, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Riley was a 29-year-old honor student at Merced College when he was shot to death on Oct. 7, 2008. He was planning to transfer to a four-year university en route to receiving a Harvard law degree, his family said.
Nearly a year later, on Sept. 12, 2009, Marylene's younger son, 27-year-old Marlis Riley, was killed following a fight with 27-year-old Nicholas Terrill Rhodes and 40-year-old Donald Emory Watts at a home in the 1400 block of Conestoga Drive. Rhodes and Watts pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and were sentenced to four years in prison.
More people gathered at the intersection as Marylene Riley played her older son's favorite song. Some offered petals to the flowerbed where he was found by police. And children in attendance released balloons in the air in remembrance.
Michael Riley's murder remains unsolved, and no motive has been identified.
"I believe we're at the same stages as 9 years ago, and that hurts," Marylene Riley said. "That hurts because of our cooperation with everything, things that we gave, things that we know, things that we heard."
But the Merced mother still has hope that something will come up. And she has more hope for the community after noticing a drop in violent deaths and homicides since then.
Whether that's due to more awareness through events like the walk, Marylene Riley doesn't know. But she said she is grateful for it.
"You don't hear about or see as much violence as 10, 11, eight years ago," she said. "That's my prayer, for another mother not have to go through what I went through."
