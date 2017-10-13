More Videos

    California Highway Patrol Merced investigates a major injury crash Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at the intersection of Plainsburg Road and Highway 140 in Planada.

California Highway Patrol Merced investigates a major injury crash Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at the intersection of Plainsburg Road and Highway 140 in Planada. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
Passenger suffers major injury after car turned into oncoming big rig in Planada

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

October 13, 2017 7:01 PM

One person suffered major injuries after a van crashed into a big rig as it was turning at an intersection in Planada, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Merced Sgt. Steven Lewis said the passenger of the van, a 1996 Astro, was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno by air ambulance. Details on the passenger or the driver of the van, who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, weren't available Friday afternoon.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, Lewis said, but initial reports suggest the van was traveling north on Plainsburg Road and stopped at the intersection of Highway 140 at about 4:45 p.m. when it turned left, straight into the path of a big rig, which was traveling west on Highway 140.

The big rig tried to stop, Lewis said. But the front of the vehicle collided with the van, causing the van to spin around and get stuck under the left rear tires of the big rig.

The driver of the big rig was unharmed and cooperating with the investigation, Lewis said. Authorities reduced Highway 140 to alternating one-way traffic until the occupants of the van were transported out of the area.

