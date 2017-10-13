Here's why this convicted con man from Merced has to stay in prison for now

A Merced man convicted of defrauding people out of more than $100,000 had a shot at getting out of prison several months into his multi-year sentence, thanks to Proposition 57 passed by California voters last November.
But a parole board denied him that opportunity last month, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.
Jesse Munoz, 31, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in February after he pleaded no contest to scamming more than 20 people thousands of dollars for failed contract work, authorities said.
Prosecutors said Munoz posed as a contractor between May 2012 and December 2013 and was taking deposits for work but never starting the jobs or disappearing after starting them. He also was sentenced to five years in prison in 2009 for theft by false pretense.
But due to the passage of Prop. 57, a measure which grants felons convicted of non-violent crimes more parole opportunities and better circumstances for good behavior, Munoz had the opportunity to be out on parole months after his recent conviction.
Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II was a state co-chair for the campaign against Prop. 57, according to the release.
“Prosecutors across California are closely watching parole decisions in the aftermath of Prop 57,” Morse states. “It is ridiculous that a person sentenced earlier this year to 11 years in prison for extensive financial crimes would even be considered for parole after serving just six months in custody.”
According to the release, the state Board of Parole made its decision based on his current conviction, significant prior criminal history and letters from victims of his crimes.
Comments