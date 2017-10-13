Bicyclist suffers major injuries after colliding with SUV near Merced

A bicyclist suffered major injuries late Thursday night after colliding with a SUV west of Merced, California Highway Patrol said.
CHP Merced officers responded to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision around 11 p.m. on Ashby Road at the bridge between Cooper Avenue and Beachwood Drive.
Officers believe one person who may have been riding a bicycle in the wrong lane on Ashby Road was struck by a green Chevrolet Blazer driving south, according to CHP, which is conducting an ongoing investigation. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
No other information on the bicyclist or the sole occupant of the vehicle was immediately available.
Ashby Road was blocked at the bridge as a result of the crash.
Comments