Deputies say she killed her mother in Dos Palos

1:01 Deputies investigating homicide near Dos Palos Pause

4:32 Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap: Check it out

1:27 Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

2:39 Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony

0:50 One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced

0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

2:07 Here's what you need to know about smoke, air quality and wind today

1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

2:05 Highlights of Buhach Colony's win over El Capitan