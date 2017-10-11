More Videos

    The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, south of Dos Palos.

Deputies say she killed her mother in Dos Palos

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

October 11, 2017 2:39 PM

The victim of a suspected Merced County homicide Wednesday morning has been identified as 55-year-old Dos Palos resident Lydia Marie Bal, authorities said.

Lydia Marie Bal's daughter, 37-year-old Melissa Anne Bal, is suspected of killing her mother after investigators found both at a residence in the 21000 block of Highway 33 in Dos Palos, according to a Merced County Sheriff's news release.

Sheriff's Deputy Daryl Allen said investigators found the victim and her daughter, who was covered in blood, inside a trailer on the property. Authorities took Melissa Anne Bal into custody for questioning Wednesday afternoon.

Melissa Anne Bal was booked into the Merced County Sheriff's Office Main Jail Wednesday for first degree murder with a $1 million bond amount, according to jail records.

Allen said the cause of death is pending an autopsy and authorities declined to comment on how the woman was killed.

Investigators say they are still looking into a motive for the slaying.

The suspect had recently moved to Dos Palos with parents, according to a release. Lydia Marie Bal had a last known address out of Hollister, and Melissa Anne Bal's last known address was from San Diego.

A male resident of the property, whose relationship to the suspect and victim wasn't released Wednesday afternoon, was in Gilroy when the incident happened and has been notified, Allen said.

