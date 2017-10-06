The sign at the United States Penitentiary in Atwater.
Atwater prison staff injured after assault by multiple inmates

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

October 06, 2017 4:32 PM

Several inmates at the U.S Penitentiary in Atwater assaulted staff members with a sharpened blade Friday morning, leading to multiple injuries, officials said.

Shortly after 8 a.m., several inmates physically assaulted a staff member inside the prison, according to a news release.

Staff members immediately responded and secured the area, the release states. Three staff members suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital. One staff member received minor injuries and wasn't transported to the hospital.

No inmates were hurt in the incident, according to the release. Inmates were routed to their units and the prison was placed on a "limited operational status," the release states.

The FBI was notified and the prison is expected to return to a full operational status when the investigation is complete.

"At no time was the public in danger," the release states.

