Charges added, bail reduced for driver of fatal live-streamed Merced County crash

Obdulia Sanchez listens as Deputy District Attorney Thomas Min explains changes to her charges Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Robert E. Falasco Justice Center in Los Banos. Sanchez, 18, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol in a crash that killed her younger sister and injured another girl. The crash gained national attention after Sanchez’s livestreamed video of the crash went viral. Vikaas Shanker vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com