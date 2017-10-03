Former Los Banos teacher convicted on child porn charge will spend some time in jail

More Videos 1:15 Did Los Banos teacher sentenced for child porn possession express remorse? Pause 1:52 Merced man said victims banded together at Las Vegas shooting 0:58 Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 1:08 Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 0:47 Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 1:03 Solar eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Did Los Banos teacher sentenced for child porn possession express remorse? Attorneys discuss whether Ernesto Cortez, a 52-year-old former first grade teacher at Los Banos Elementary, expressed remorse for possessing child pornography. Attorneys discuss whether Ernesto Cortez, a 52-year-old former first grade teacher at Los Banos Elementary, expressed remorse for possessing child pornography. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Attorneys discuss whether Ernesto Cortez, a 52-year-old former first grade teacher at Los Banos Elementary, expressed remorse for possessing child pornography. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com