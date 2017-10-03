Shuttered Atwater medical marijuana dispensary raided — again

An Atwater-area medical marijuana dispensary that was shut down by Merced County Sheriff's authorities for illegal sales six months ago was raided again during a recent two-week drug enforcement push.
The owner of the dispensary denied wrongdoing and claimed his rights were violated during the raid last month.
Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Framstad said authorities confiscated about $4,000 in marijuana-infused edibles, oils, gummy snacks and other products on Sept. 20 in the business at 3600 Atwater Road in unincorporated Atwater.
Framstad said authorities received numerous complaints about the dispensary being reopened. They arrived at the location and waited.
"It took literally five minutes and we saw six people show up,” Framstad said, saying investigators believe those people were looking to purchase marijuana products legally. Deputies entered the property and discovered the marijuana products, along with $2,500 in cash hidden in a couch, the sheriff’s sergeant said.
The owner, Paul Canto, wasn't there. But Framstad said Canto apologized over the phone and said the products were for personal use.
Canto told the Sun-Star that the location wasn't used for sales. Instead, the products were for personal use for him and his staff. He said he employs people to work at a dispensary he operates in Modesto.
"We lounge. We sit here and do paperwork," Canto said of the Atwater area location. "We're not out here having a dispensary."
When asked about the people Framstad saw visiting the location, Canto said his staff wasn't selling to customers.
Canto said he feels he’s being targeted unfairly by law enforcement.
“He's just trying to make me look like a bad guy,” Canto said of Framstad.
Framstad said the Sheriff's Office is recommending charges against Canto to the Merced County District Attorney's Office.
The raid was one of more than 30 marijuana-related busts in locations including Le Grand, Planada, Delhi, Winton and Atwater over the past two weeks, including indoor and outdoor marijuana grows.
Those raids resulted in more than 7,000 plants confiscated, including 60 plants late Friday from a home in the 9800 block of Gordon Avenue in Delhi that had been converted into an indoor grow house, according to authorities.
Merced County allows medical marijuana patients to grow no more than 12 plants for consumption in their homes. Residents are allowed up to six plants for personal recreational use.
Framstad said the property owner in Delhi had set up living quarters in the home, possibly for workers.
When authorities arrived at the home, two to three people ran from the area, jumping over residential fences. But one was caught and arrested, Framstad said. The homeowner also was arrested for misdemeanor charges.
Framstad estimated the Sheriff's Office has eradicated more than 55,000 marijuana plants this year and seized 30 firearms from the grows.
