Are you a Los Banos area DACA student with questions about the program? Here's where to go.

More Videos

Reward grows for info on slain Merced couple 0:44

Reward grows for info on slain Merced couple

Pause
Gilliam propels Merced past Atwater 1:11

Gilliam propels Merced past Atwater

Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony 2:39

Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony

Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County 2:59

Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County

A thundering second Yosemite rockfall injures at least one, startles tourists 0:43

A thundering second Yosemite rockfall injures at least one, startles tourists

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Robert Smith talks about playing football despite being blind. 2:23

Robert Smith talks about playing football despite being blind.

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

Merced County elected official addresses anti-Jewish video accusation 0:36

Merced County elected official addresses anti-Jewish video accusation

  • Merced DACA recipient explains why locals rallied against Trump

    Blanca Ojeda talks about President Donald Trump's decision to phase out the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals program, and what she felt when she heard the news Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Blanca Ojeda talks about President Donald Trump's decision to phase out the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals program, and what she felt when she heard the news Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2017. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
Blanca Ojeda talks about President Donald Trump's decision to phase out the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals program, and what she felt when she heard the news Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2017. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Latest News

Are you a Los Banos area DACA student with questions about the program? Here's where to go.

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

September 29, 2017 3:27 PM

The Merced College Los Banos Campus is holding a free workshop and presentation to help students under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

DACA is a federal program that protects undocumented residents brought into the United States as children from deportation.

DACA is being allowed to expire by President Donald Trump, a decision that riled up protests across the nation, including in Los Banos and Merced.

Anyone with questions, or seeking legal advice or help renewing a DACA application is invited to attend a workshop Monday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Room A119 of the Merced College Los Banos Campus. An informational presentation on DACA will start after the workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room A105.

  Comments  

Videos

solid_black.mpg

View More Video