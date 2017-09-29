Are you a Los Banos area DACA student with questions about the program? Here's where to go.

The Merced College Los Banos Campus is holding a free workshop and presentation to help students under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.
DACA is a federal program that protects undocumented residents brought into the United States as children from deportation.
DACA is being allowed to expire by President Donald Trump, a decision that riled up protests across the nation, including in Los Banos and Merced.
Anyone with questions, or seeking legal advice or help renewing a DACA application is invited to attend a workshop Monday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Room A119 of the Merced College Los Banos Campus. An informational presentation on DACA will start after the workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room A105.
