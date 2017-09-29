Are you a Los Banos area DACA student with questions about the program? Here's where to go.

More Videos 0:44 Reward grows for info on slain Merced couple Pause 1:11 Gilliam propels Merced past Atwater 2:39 Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony 2:59 Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County 0:43 A thundering second Yosemite rockfall injures at least one, startles tourists 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 2:23 Robert Smith talks about playing football despite being blind. 1:03 Solar eclipse 0:36 Merced County elected official addresses anti-Jewish video accusation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Merced DACA recipient explains why locals rallied against Trump Blanca Ojeda talks about President Donald Trump's decision to phase out the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals program, and what she felt when she heard the news Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2017. Blanca Ojeda talks about President Donald Trump's decision to phase out the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals program, and what she felt when she heard the news Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2017. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com