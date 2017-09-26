Big rig falls off Pacheco Pass, causes major delays. Here's what the driver told CHP.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 152 on Pacheco Pass was delayed all day Tuesday as authorities were recovering a big rig that overturned hundreds of feet off the road.
The California Highway Patrol Los Banos Office responded to reports of an overturned vehicle after 4 a.m. Tuesday off eastbound Highway 152 near Dinosaur Point. No one was injured.
The right lane of the highway was closed until authorities finished lifting out the 2015 Kenworth tractor truck at 8:44 p.m., CHP Los Banos Officer Shannon Stiers said.
"Anytime you tow a vehicle off the Pass, it takes a while," Stiers said. "We needed to tow a big rig."
Stiers said the driver was missing from the scene. So much of the day was spent searching for the driver, who may have been underneath the truck.
But the driver, 27-year-old Washington state resident Gurpreet Singh, was in Sacramento when CHP got a hold of him five hours later.
"The driver said the vehicle broke down and he exited the vehicle," Stiers said, adding Singh told authorities the vehicle somehow took off down the hill and off the roadway, overturning several hundred feet.
Singh told CHP he was "scared," CHP Los Banos Officer Wyatt Foster said. Singh also told authorities his cousin picked him up after the crash, Stiers said.
Traffic was significantly slowed Tuesday evening as commuters attempted to return to the Westside, leading drivers to vent their frustration on Facebook.
