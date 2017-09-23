More Videos

    Stowell Elementary students honor the end of Constitution Week Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, with a sing-along of patriotic songs.

Merced students sing in patriotic hats, wave handmade flags for a special piece of history

By Vikaas Shanker

September 23, 2017 6:46 PM

Patriotic tunes sprung from the students of Stowell Elementary Friday as the school capped off Constitution Week with a sing-along.

Songs such as "This Land is Your Land" and "God Bless America" rang through the school as students sported their handmade flags and festive headbands, according to a Merced City School District news release.

Two student groups recited the Preamble to the Constitution and a poem inscribed at the Statue of Liberty.

Constitution Week, started by the national Daughters of the American Revolution organization, saw Stowell students participate in many other special activities centered around the Constitution.

"It was a great opportunity to integrate history, social students, and art," the release states.

