Merced students sing in patriotic hats, wave handmade flags for a special piece of history

Watch as Merced students honor the Constitution Stowell Elementary students honor the end of Constitution Week Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, with a sing-along of patriotic songs. Stowell Elementary students honor the end of Constitution Week Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, with a sing-along of patriotic songs. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

