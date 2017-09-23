He entered the U.S. illegally, used fake IDs and stole checks. Here's how he was caught.

A foreign national who eluded authorities using more than 40 aliases as he stole and cashed checks was arrested by Livingston police Friday.
Felipe Alvarez, 51, was booked into Merced County Main Jail Friday for a slew of allegations including identity theft, burglary, forging checks and providing false identification to police, according to jail records.
Livingston police officers responded around 11 a.m. Friday to Happy Food Mart to investigate a report of someone trying to cash stolen money orders, according to a news release.
The business owner locked Alvarez in the store until officers responded and arrested Alvarez for several felony charges, the release states.
The U.S. postal inspector also arrived to investigate reports of Alvarez stealing and cashing numerous checks across the state, according to the release..
During the course of the investigation, authorities found out that Alvarez was on federal probation for illegally entering the United States. They also learned Alvarez used more than 40 aliases to avoid being caught.
Livingston Police Lt. Chris Soria said Alvarez was a foreign national, but it wasn't clear what country he is from. Jail records indicate Alvarez was staying in Stenton.
Officials were in the process of obtaining a federal warrant , the release states.
Alvarez was being held Saturday with a total bond amount of $159,500, according to jail records.
