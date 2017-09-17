More Videos

    Merced Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin talks about an apartment fire that gutted an apartment in the 100 block of East 11th Street Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Merced. Franklin said the cause of the fire was still under investigation Saturday, but officials think it was accidental. Franklin said investigators were looking at electrical sources, but he couldn't confirm the cause.




Latest News

Fire guts Merced apartment unit

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

September 17, 2017 12:13 PM

A young family was displaced after a fire gutted their apartment in south Merced Saturday evening.

Merced firefighters responded to the 100 block of East 11th Street at around 6 p.m. Saturday to reports of a structure fire at an apartment complex, Merced Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin said. They arrived to one apartment unit on fire.

Franklin said firefighters knocked down the fire quickly, but the inside of the apartment unit was charred out, Franklin said. A couple and their child escaped the apartment without injuries, and the Red Cross was called out to assist them.

No one else was injured, Franklin said.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire Saturday, investigating an electrical appliance. Franklin said the cause was still under investigation, adding that investigators don't think it's suspicious.

