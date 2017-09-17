Fire guts Merced apartment unit

A young family was displaced after a fire gutted their apartment in south Merced Saturday evening.
Merced firefighters responded to the 100 block of East 11th Street at around 6 p.m. Saturday to reports of a structure fire at an apartment complex, Merced Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin said. They arrived to one apartment unit on fire.
Franklin said firefighters knocked down the fire quickly, but the inside of the apartment unit was charred out, Franklin said. A couple and their child escaped the apartment without injuries, and the Red Cross was called out to assist them.
No one else was injured, Franklin said.
Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire Saturday, investigating an electrical appliance. Franklin said the cause was still under investigation, adding that investigators don't think it's suspicious.
