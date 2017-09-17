Fire guts Merced apartment unit

More Videos 0:52 Fire guts Merced apartment, displaces family Pause 0:47 Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 2:10 Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 2:51 Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:02 solid_black.mpg 0:41 Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 1:28 Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fire guts Merced apartment, displaces family Merced Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin talks about an apartment fire that gutted an apartment in the 100 block of East 11th Street Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Merced. Franklin said the cause of the fire was still under investigation Saturday, but officials think it was accidental. Franklin said investigators were looking at electrical sources, but he couldn't confirm the cause. Merced Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin talks about an apartment fire that gutted an apartment in the 100 block of East 11th Street Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Merced. Franklin said the cause of the fire was still under investigation Saturday, but officials think it was accidental. Franklin said investigators were looking at electrical sources, but he couldn't confirm the cause. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

