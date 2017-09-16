Police thought these Livingston felons possessed guns. They found more.

Two convicted felons were arrested Friday in Livingston after being found with guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.
Richard Galvan, 58, and 38-year-old Robert Galvan were arrested for possession of firearms as a felon, ammunition, sales of narcotics and conspiracy, according to a news release.
The Merced Police Department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant after 10 a.m. Friday at a home in the 12000 block of Rose Avenue in Livingston after learning that the Galvans had firearms inside, the release states.
Inside the home, officers found a stolen 40 caliber handgun, two shotguns, a 22 caliber rifle, ammunition, packaged methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale, packaging material and more than $4,000 in cash, according to the release.
Richard Galvan was in custody Saturday at the Merced County Sheriff's Main Jail with a total bond amount of $180,000, according to jail records. Robert Galvan also was in custody with a bond amount of $175,000.
Anyone with information on the crime or suspects is being asked to contact GVSU Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or give a tip at 209-385-4725.
