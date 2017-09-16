These items were found inside a Livingston home Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, after Merced police served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Rose Avenue.
These items were found inside a Livingston home Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, after Merced police served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Rose Avenue. Merced Police Department
These items were found inside a Livingston home Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, after Merced police served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Rose Avenue. Merced Police Department

Latest News

Police thought these Livingston felons possessed guns. They found more.

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

September 16, 2017 11:51 AM

Two convicted felons were arrested Friday in Livingston after being found with guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.

Richard Galvan, 58, and 38-year-old Robert Galvan were arrested for possession of firearms as a felon, ammunition, sales of narcotics and conspiracy, according to a news release.

The Merced Police Department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant after 10 a.m. Friday at a home in the 12000 block of Rose Avenue in Livingston after learning that the Galvans had firearms inside, the release states.

Inside the home, officers found a stolen 40 caliber handgun, two shotguns, a 22 caliber rifle, ammunition, packaged methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale, packaging material and more than $4,000 in cash, according to the release.

Richard Galvan was in custody Saturday at the Merced County Sheriff's Main Jail with a total bond amount of $180,000, according to jail records. Robert Galvan also was in custody with a bond amount of $175,000.

Anyone with information on the crime or suspects is being asked to contact GVSU Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or give a tip at 209-385-4725.

  Comments  

Videos

solid_black.mpg

solid_black.mpg 0:02

solid_black.mpg
Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments
Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 1:28

Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting

View More Video