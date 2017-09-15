Los Banos resident receives call from police demanding taxes. But it wasn't police.

Los Banos police are warning residents of IRS scams with callers claiming to be agents of the police department.
A Los Banos resident received a phone call Friday from a person claiming to be an IRS agent with a Texas phone number, according to a news release.
The caller disconnected and called back with a number listed on caller ID as the Los Banos Police Department's business phone number, the release states. The caller told the Los Banos man he had an arrest warrant for unpaid taxes, and that the resident should turn himself in to the police department.
"Be aware that scammers can use technology and cellular phone apps to display false phone numbers," the release states. "However the Los Banos Police Department does not employ IRS agents or conduct investigations in this manner."
Authorities are urging residents to contact the police department to report any calls like these.
