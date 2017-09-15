1,000 rounds, 400 marijuana plants, 2 arrests in Chowchilla, police report

Narcotics officers found 1,000 rounds of ammunition, cash and several firearms while serving a search warrant Thursday at a Chowchilla home that uncovered a large indoor marijuana grow operation, the Police Department reported.
The Madera County Narcotics Enforcement Team and Chowchilla police officers also found 400 marijuana plants, processed marijuana for sales, scales, packaging materials and cocaine for sale at the residence in the 1000 block of Trinity Avenue, according to a news release.
More than $22,000 in cash was recovered in the home along with a stolen handgun, an AK-47 and M-4 rifle, and several more firearms, officers said.
Chowchilla residents Andrew Contreras, 21, and 34-year-old Thomas Gomez Chairez Jr. were arrested and booked into Madera County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sales and cultivation, felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and committing the crimes within 1,000 feet of a school.
