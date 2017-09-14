Longtime lunch boss, former superintendent retiring from Los Banos school district

The retirements of two longtime and vital school employees were announced at a Los Banos school board meeting Thursday.
Cafeteria Supervisor Beth Johnson is retiring on Sept. 29 after 37 years with the Los Banos Unified School District.
Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services Dean Bubar also is retiring on Sept. 29 after 13 years with the school district.
Both were honored with plaques of thanks and congratulations by Superintendent Mark Marshall. Board members also congratulated both for their service to the school district.
"You fed me from first grade all the way through seventh or eighth grade," Trustee Megan Goin-Soares said to Johnson, reminiscing the "Turkey a la King" meals served when she was a student in the school district.
Goin-Soares and Trustee Marg Benton also thanked Bubar for helping them navigate their first years on the school board this past year when he was the acting superintendent this past year.
Bubar was most recently the acting superintendent for the district after former Superintendent Steve Tietjen resigned to take the same job with the Merced County Office of Education in May 2016. He moved back into his administrative services role in July this year after the district hired Marshall.
During the 13 months Bubar filled in as superintendent, he steered the school district as a corruption investigation unfolded involving former trustees Tommy Jones and Dominic Falasco, school contractor Greg Opinski and the Mercey Springs Elementary expansion project. School board meetings during the time turned contentious.
Several administrators resigned during the time, leaving the school district short-handed at the start of the 2016-2017 school year.
Benton announced Thursday that any solution to a dangerous crosswalk at 11th Street and Pacheco Boulevard would likely not happen until 2021. The crosswalk is used by students traveling to and from several schools in the area, including Los Banos High School.
Benton said Caltrans is now planning to install a traffic signal at the intersection. That's a change from recent developments, but it could take four years to install one.
"My concern is the students, their safety," Benton said, adding that she's hoping for a fix as quickly as possible.
Parreira said a painted crosswalk exists, but cars often don't stop for pedestrians.
"That crossing is extremely dangerous," Parreira said. "Four years is way too long to address the issue."
Comments