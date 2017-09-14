Blood work for teen who live-streamed DUI crash questioned in Los Banos hearing

More Videos 0:47 Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County Pause 2:10 Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 0:38 49-year-old man attempts suicide with chainsaw in Merced 2:51 Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public 0:30 Human remains found in Merced County corn field 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:14 Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto 1:03 Solar eclipse 0:02 solid_black.mpg 0:41 Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Teenage driver livestreams fatal car wreck and sister's last moments 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was shooting live video with her cell phone while driving near Merced, California. She was rolling when the car went off the road and flipped, killing her teenage sister. She kept shooting video after her sister died. The California Highway Patrol has not confirmed the validity of the video, but Sanchez's family confirmed to a local TV station. Sanchez faces charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter. 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was shooting live video with her cell phone while driving near Merced, California. She was rolling when the car went off the road and flipped, killing her teenage sister. She kept shooting video after her sister died. The California Highway Patrol has not confirmed the validity of the video, but Sanchez's family confirmed to a local TV station. Sanchez faces charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Meta Viers / McClatchy

