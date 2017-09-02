Latest News

September 2, 2017 3:04 PM

3 juveniles stabbed at Merced 7-Eleven found dozen blocks away by police

Four people, including three juvenile males, were stabbed early Saturday morning during an altercation at the 18th Street 7-Eleven in Merced, police said.

Merced police officers responded at 1:07 a.m. Saturday to the 2300 block of K Street and found three Hispanic male juveniles with stab wounds that were non-life threatening, Capt. Chris Goodwin said. They were not cooperating with the officers' investigation, he said.

Two of them were transported to Mercy Medical Center, and the other male was transported by helicopter to a Modesto area hospital.

Later in the morning, the police department received a call of an incident at the 18th Street 7-Eleven involving the same three juveniles and two more people, Goodwin said. That incident happened before officers found the juveniles, according to the call.

At some point, the three juveniles had an altercation with the two adult subjects, Goodwin said. When officers responded to the call, they learned that's where the three juveniles were stabbed. One of the two adults also was stabbed and had non-life threatening injuries.

The incident was under investigation Saturday, and more information on the five people wasn't available.


Related content

Latest News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

They saw a car crash into a Merced canal. They jumped into action 1:54

They saw a car crash into a Merced canal. They jumped into action

Pause
Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court 0:36

Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court

See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later 2:30

See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 0:41

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced

Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 1:28

Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting

Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 2:31

Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win 2:01

Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win

Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos 1:35

Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

Los Banos celebrates new Buffalo Soldier mural 1:09

Los Banos celebrates new Buffalo Soldier mural

Annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival 1:04

Annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival

solid_black.mpg

View more video

Latest News

Editor's Choice Videos