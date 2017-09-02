3 juveniles stabbed at Merced 7-Eleven found dozen blocks away by police

Four people, including three juvenile males, were stabbed early Saturday morning during an altercation at the 18th Street 7-Eleven in Merced, police said.
Merced police officers responded at 1:07 a.m. Saturday to the 2300 block of K Street and found three Hispanic male juveniles with stab wounds that were non-life threatening, Capt. Chris Goodwin said. They were not cooperating with the officers' investigation, he said.
Two of them were transported to Mercy Medical Center, and the other male was transported by helicopter to a Modesto area hospital.
Later in the morning, the police department received a call of an incident at the 18th Street 7-Eleven involving the same three juveniles and two more people, Goodwin said. That incident happened before officers found the juveniles, according to the call.
At some point, the three juveniles had an altercation with the two adult subjects, Goodwin said. When officers responded to the call, they learned that's where the three juveniles were stabbed. One of the two adults also was stabbed and had non-life threatening injuries.
The incident was under investigation Saturday, and more information on the five people wasn't available.
