September 2, 2017 1:21 PM

Hunters find decomposing body in South Merced, police seek public help

Merced police are seeking the public's assistance to help identify a dead body found in South Merced Saturday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, two local men were hunting when they saw an unidentified human body that was decomposing in an unincorporated area of South Merced, according to a news release.

Merced police and detectives determined that the body was a female of unknown race. The scene was under investigation, the release states.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Merced Police Detective Chris Russell at 209-385-4707, or 209-385-6905. Tips are confidential and callers can remain anonymous.


