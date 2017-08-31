Atwater man hit by police car responding to assist officer in struggle

A 37-year-old Atwater resident was hit by an Atwater Police vehicle Thursday night, suffering moderate but non-life-threatening injuries.
The police vehicle was heading east on Bellevue Road, east of Shaffer Road, at about 7:50 p.m. responding to a call with "Code 3" activated.
Atwater resident Marcos Payne was walking south across Bellevue Road, west of Constitution Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga said.
The driver of the police vehicle was Sgt. Armando Echevarria, Atwater Police Chief Sam Joseph said, adding that Echevarria was on his way to assist Officer Dave Sargison, who was in a struggle with a person in the area and requested assistance.
Zuniga said the sergeant saw Payne and slammed the brakes, turning right to avoid Payne. However, Payne kept walking south into the path of the vehicle, Zuniga said.
Payne wasn't in a crosswalk, Zuniga said.
The left front tire and fender well struck Payne, causing moderate injuries, Zuniga said. Payne was transported by ambulance to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
"These types of situations are always tragic," Joseph said. "When officers are responding with lights and sirens, everyone including pedestrians and officers need to be aware of the situation."
Joseph said his thoughts are with Payne.
CHP is conducting an investigation on the collision, while the Atwater Police Department also will conduct an internal review of the incident.
Echevarria, who was not injured, continued his shift. Joseph said the officer was not placed on any type of administrative leave.
