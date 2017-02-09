Los Banos man killed when hit by a truck near a mudslide

The California Highway Patrol says a worker who was run over and killed by a dump truck while clearing a Northern California mudslide was a 54-year-old man from Los Banos.
His name was not immediately available.
Another man, 33-year-old Stephen Whitmier of San Jose, was injured shortly before noon Thursday on Highway 17, about 25 miles south of San Jose.
CHP officer Trista Drake says the men were behind the truck when it began backing up. The accident is under investigation and the driver hasn’t been cited.
The dead man and the injured man worked for Graniterock, a construction company based in Watsonville. They were clearing debris from Tuesday’s slide, which briefly shut the main north-south artery between San Jose and coastal Santa Cruz.
The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.
Comments