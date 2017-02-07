Man killed by gunfire in Los Banos, police say

Police in Los Banos are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in what is the city’s first homicide of the year, authorities said Tuesday.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Sunburst Street in Los Banos, police said.
Officers found Ricky Floyd Young, Jr. inside a parked car suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said. The man succumbed to his injury despite life-saving efforts from police and paramedics. He was pronounced dead at Los Banos Memorial Hospital, according to police.
A second shooting victim was airlifted to a Modesto-area hospital and is currently in stable condition, police said. Officers spoke to the second victim at the hospital.
The city’s last homicide was reported on Sept. 13, when Rene Cruz Sandoval, 35, was found bleeding around 3:45 p.m. outside a home in the south alley of the 300 block of H Street, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Justin Melden at 209-827-7070 ext. 114.
To leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070, ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s web page at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page simply click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
